Horizon Discovery Group (LSE:HZD)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HZD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HZD

  • Market Cap£225.660m
  • SymbolLSE:HZD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BK8FL363

Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group PLC is one of the leading medical technology companies in the United Kingdom. Its activities mainly include the application of gene editing and building cells that harbor the genetics of human disease.

Latest HZD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HZD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .