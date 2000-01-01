Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc is a Canadian company which provides a range of industrial services and modular construction solutions. The operating segments of the company are Camps and Catering, Rentals and Logistics, and Modular Solutions. Camps and Catering segment includes camp management services, access solutions, and maintenance and utility services as well as handles catering operations. The Rentals and Logistics include all rental operations, mat rental operations, relocatable structures rental operations, transportation operations, and associated services. Its Modular Solutions comprised of all modular manufacturing and installation operations for commercial and residential end markets. Most of the company's revenue comes from Camps and Catering segment.Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of industrial services and modular construction solutions.