Company Profile

Horizon Oil Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in petroleum exploration, development, and production. The company's exploration, development and production activities are focused in Southeast Asia. The operating segments of the group are New Zealand development, New Zealand exploration, China exploration and development, PNG exploration and development and All other segments. It generates the prime revenue from China exploration and development segment in which the group is involved in the development and production of crude oil and oil field development and in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons. The operations of the organization are carried in China, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.