Horizonte Minerals PLC is a United Kingdoms based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in nickel development and mainly focuses on Brazil. It owns and operates the Araguaia Nickel Laterite project located south of the Carajas mining district, northeast Brazil; and Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the Carajas region, north-eastern Brazil. The nickel produced by the company is used in stainless steel and electric vehicles. It is principally developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil.Horizonte Minerals PLC is a mineral exploration company. The firm along with its subsidiaries engages in nickel development and mainly focuses in and around Brazil. It owns and operates the Araguaia nickel laterite project in Brazil.