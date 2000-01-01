Company Profile

Hormel Foods is a protein-focused branded food company. Its brands include its namesake Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Dinty Moore, Applegate, Wholly Guacamole, and Skippy. The vast majority of the company’s revenue is U.S.-based: 67% U.S. retail, 26% U.S. food service, and 7% international. By product type, in fiscal 2020 22% of revenue was shelf-stable foods, 20% was poultry (branded and commodity), 55% was other perishable food, and 3% was other, primarily nutritional products. The company holds the number-one market position in shelf-stable meat, shelf-stable ready meals, pepperoni, natural/organic deli meat, guacamole, and the number-two position in turkey, bacon, chilled ready meals, and peanut butter.Hormel Foods Corp is engaged in manufacturing and sale of variety of food products primarily, pork and turkey and the marketing of those products throughout the United States and internationally.