Company Profile

Hormel Foods is a protein-focused branded food company. Its brands include its namesake Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Dinty Moore, Applegate, Wholly Guacamole, and Skippy. The vast majority of the company's revenue is U.S.-based: 62% U.S. retail, 31% U.S. food service, and 7% international. By product type, 19% of revenue is shelf-stable foods, 19% is poultry (branded and commodity), 57% is other perishable food, and 5% is other, primarily nutritional products. The company holds the number-one market position in turkey, shelf-stable foods, pepperoni, natural/organic deli meat, guacamole, and canned stew and the number-two position in bacon and peanut butter.