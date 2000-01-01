Company Profile

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG is a German company that operates megastores and offers do-it-yourself (DIY), home improvement, and gardening products. The company also operates in other European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Romania. The company conducts its activities through its Retail and Real estate segments. The Retail segment operates DIY megastores and garden centers, while the Real estate segment focuses on retail properties. The stores' product range includes hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials, sanitary tiles, and garden products. The majority of the company's sales are derived from its retail segment.HORNBACH Baumarkt AG develops and operates do-it-yourself megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its segments include Retail segment and Real estate segment.