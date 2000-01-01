Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc (NYSE:HOS)

North American company
Market Info - HOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HOS

  • Market Cap$11.390m
  • SymbolNYSE:HOS
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4405431069

Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc owns and operates Offshore Support Vessels and Multi-Purpose Supply Vessels. These vessels support deep-well, deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry.

Latest HOS news

