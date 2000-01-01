Company Profile

Hornby PLC is a holding company. The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. Its geographical segment includes the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The company derives a majority of revenue from the UK. Some of its brands include Hornby RailRoad, Skaledale, Heico Modell and others.