Hosa International Ltd (SEHK:2200)

APAC company
Company Info - 2200

  • Market CapHKD483.510m
  • SymbolSEHK:2200
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG461091079

Company Profile

Hosa International Ltd designs and produces sportswear products, including swimwear, fitness wear, sports underwear and accessories, track suits, dance apparel, and fitness jackets for women and men.

