Hosa International Ltd (SEHK:2200)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2200
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2200
- Market CapHKD483.510m
- SymbolSEHK:2200
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG461091079
Company Profile
Hosa International Ltd designs and produces sportswear products, including swimwear, fitness wear, sports underwear and accessories, track suits, dance apparel, and fitness jackets for women and men.