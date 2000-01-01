Hospital Corporation of China Ltd (SEHK:3869)

APAC company
Market Info - 3869

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3869

  • Market CapHKD1.658bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3869
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4612W1042

Company Profile

Hospital Corporation of China Ltd is a hospital operation and management company in China. It operates the Shanghai Fuhua Hospital. It also provides management and consultation services to a not-for-profit hospital.

Latest 3869 news

