Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts owns over 80 predominantly urban and resort upper upscale and luxury hotel properties representing over 47,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host’s portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust. It owns properties and conducts operations. Its properties include luxury and upper-upscale hotels.