Hostmore (LSE:MORE) Share Price

Hostmore
UK company
Consumer Cyclical
Restaurants
Company Profile
Hostmore PLC is engaged in the hospitality business with its current operations focused on the American-themed casual dining brand, Fridays, and the cocktail-led bar and restaurant brand, 63rd+1st. Fridays brand offers authentic American food, an innovative cocktail list and a high level of personal service. 63rd+1st brand offers a wide range of premium cocktails, spirits, beers and wine.
