Hot Chili Ltd (ASX:HCH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HCH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HCH
- Market CapAUD45.900m
- SymbolASX:HCH
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINAU000000HCH9
Company Profile
Hot Chili Ltd acquires, develops and explores mineral properties. It explores iron, oxide, copper, gold and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include Productora, Los Mantos, Chile Norte, Frontera, and Banderas.