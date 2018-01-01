Hot Chili Ltd (ASX:HCHDA) Share Price

HCHDA
APAC company
Basic Material
Copper
Company Profile
Hot Chili Ltd is an Australian mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the Productora copper project located to the south of the township of Vallenar, Chile. Geographically, it has a presence in Australia and Chile. Its other project includes Cortadera and El Fuego.The firm operates in a single segment which is mineral exploration. Substantial revenue is generated from Chile.Hot Chili Ltd acquires, develops and explores mineral properties. It explores iron, oxide, copper, gold and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include Productora, Los Mantos, Chile Norte, Frontera, and Banderas.
