Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HPI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HPI

  • Market CapAUD470.960m
  • SymbolASX:HPI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000HPI9

Company Profile

Hotel Property Investments is engaged in real estate investment in the freehold pub sector in Australia. It owns a portfolio of freehold properties, consisting of pubs along with associated specialty tenancies.

Latest HPI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .