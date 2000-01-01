Hotung Investment Holdings Ltd (SGX:BLS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BLS
- Market CapSGD167.540m
- SymbolSGX:BLS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINBMG4612P2085
Company Profile
Hotung Investment Holdings Ltd is a venture capital investment company. It focuses on start-up and expansion-stage companies mainly located in Taiwan, China, and Silicon Valley. The company segments include Investment and Fund management.