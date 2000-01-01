Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A (NYSE:HLI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HLI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HLI

  • Market Cap$3.179bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HLI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4415931009

Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and strategic consulting. It operates in three segments namely, Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial Advisory Services.

Latest HLI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .