Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A (NYSE:HLI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HLI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HLI
- Market Cap$3.179bn
- SymbolNYSE:HLI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS4415931009
Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and strategic consulting. It operates in three segments namely, Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial Advisory Services.