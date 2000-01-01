Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. Its properties, and operations, are in the U.S. Permian Basin, U.S. Gulf Coast region, particularly Texas and Louisiana, and in the South American country of Colombia. The company's exploration and development projects are focused on existing property interests, and future acquisition of additional property interests, in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia.