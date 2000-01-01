Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Co is a distributor of electrical and mechanical wire and cable in the U.S. industrial market. The company offers products in most categories of wire and cable, including continuous and interlocked armor cable; electronic wire and cable; flexible and portable cord; instrumentation and thermocouple cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable, steel wire rope and wire rope slings. It has three target markets: utility market, industrial market, and infrastructure market.Houston Wire & Cable Co is a provider of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware, industrial fasteners and related services to the U.S. market.