Market Info - HWCC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HWCC

  • Market Cap$36.590m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HWCC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINUS44244K1097

Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Co is a distributor of electrical and mechanical wire and cable in the U.S. industrial market. The company offers products in most categories of wire and cable, including continuous and interlocked armor cable; electronic wire and cable; flexible and portable cord; instrumentation and thermocouple cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable, steel wire rope and wire rope slings. It has three target markets: utility market, industrial market, and infrastructure market.Houston Wire & Cable Co is a provider of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware, industrial fasteners and related services to the U.S. market.

