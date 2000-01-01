Hovding Sverige AB (OMX:HOVD)
European company
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:HOVD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINSE0007075262
Company Profile
Hovding Sverige AB is a Sweden based company involved in manufacturing helmets for cycles. The helmet provides an airbag for urban cyclists which uses sensors and algorithm to detect the cyclist's movement patterns and reacts and inflates in case of an accident.Hovding Sverige AB manufactures helmets for cycle.