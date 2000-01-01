Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV)
Market Info - HOV
Company Info - HOV
- Market Cap$144.020m
- SymbolNYSE:HOV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- ISINUS4424874018
Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is an American construction company. It designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments.