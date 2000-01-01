Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group is a U.K.-based company that manufactures, sources, and sells kitchen and joinery products. The company has operations in the U.K., France, Belgium, Amsterdam, and Hamburg, Germany. Howden Joinery generates the majority of its revenue from the U.K. The firm caters primarily to small, local homebuilders. The company's products are divided among its kitchen collection, which includes kitchen accessories and cabinets; the appliance collection, which includes ovens, refrigeration, dishwashers, and laundry; the doors and joinery collection, which includes internal, external, and sliding doors and frames; the hardware collection, which includes door handles and accessories; the flooring collection; and the bathroom cabinet collection.Howden Joinery Group PLC sells kitchen and joinery products, along with the associated manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of these products. It offers kitchen ranges from local stock, together with accessories, appliances, among others.