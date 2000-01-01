Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HWM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HWM

  • Market Cap$5.449bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HWM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4432011082

Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace derives the vast majority of its revenue supplying specialty metals to the aerospace and defense end market, although it has a smaller presence in certain other end markets as well. Despite emerging from an aluminum-centric parent company, only 20% of its volumes are aluminum products. Instead, superalloys constitute roughly 60% of volumes and titanium products account for the balance. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.Arconic Inc is engaged in manufacturing value-added aluminum and specialty metals products for a wide variety of industrial end markets, including aerospace and defense, building and construction, and automotive.

Latest HWM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .