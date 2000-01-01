HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (TSX:HPQ)
Company Info - HPQ
- Market CapCAD18.190m
- SymbolTSX:HPQ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA40444R1001
Company Profile
HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company specializing in the exploration of gold and quartz in mining sites located in Quebec. It also engages in the production of silicon metal, solar grade silicon metal and polysilicon.