H&R GmbH & Co KGaA (XETRA:2HRA)

European company
Company Info - 2HRA

  • Market Cap€183.320m
  • SymbolXETRA:2HRA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2E4T77

Company Profile

H&R GmbH & Co KGaA is a manufacturer of chemical-pharmaceutical specialty products. It operates in three main business segments: Chemical and Pharmaceutical Raw Materials Refining, Chemical-Pharmaceutical Raw Materials Sales, and Plastics.

