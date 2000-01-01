Company Profile

Established in 1865 in Hong Kong, London-based HSBC is one of the largest banks in the world with 40 million customers worldwide. It operates across 64 countries globally. Key regions include Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and North America. The two largest markets for the bank are the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. The bank provides retail and commercial banking, global banking and markets, and wealth management, among other services.HSBC Holdings PLC provides commercial banking, global banking, and wealth management among other services. It operates in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, and North America.