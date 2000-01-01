HSS Hire Group (LSE:HSS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HSS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HSS

  • Market Cap£65.700m
  • SymbolLSE:HSS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BVFD4645

Company Profile

HSS Hire Group PLC is a UK-based company engaged in the rentals industry. It primarily offers equipment on a rental basis to the construction, utilities and waste, infrastructure and energy services markets.

Latest HSS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HSS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .