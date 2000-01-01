Company Profile

H&T Group PLC is a UK-based company. The company provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom. It is also engaged in gold purchasing, and the retail sale of new and second-hand jewelry and watches, and gold scrap. In addition, the company provides cheque cashing services, payday advances, which are short term cash loans repayable on the customer next pay date, KwikLoan product, an unsecured loan repayable over 12 months, cash plus prepaid debit card, and foreign exchange currency services. The company offers its products and services through outlets and the Internet. Its segments include Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans and Other services. The company's majority of the revenue is generated from Pawnbroking and Retail segments.