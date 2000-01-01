Company Profile

HTC Purenergy Inc is engaged in development, aggregation, and commercialization of proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery. The company provides services to two industries Industrial and Energy services and Clean Energy Technologies. It operates through two segments HTC CO2 Systems that provides products and services to energy technologies and CO2 Systems; and Maxx that manufactures, sells and distributes services, relating to oil and gas equipment supply and service, as well as fertilizer and grain handling solutions. It derives key revenue from the Maxx segment. Maxx provides consulting and logistical support for its subsidiary operations and others.HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery. The company provides services to two industries Industrial and Energy services and Clean Energy Technologies.