HTC Purenergy Inc (TSX:HTC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HTC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HTC
- Market CapCAD6.130m
- SymbolTSX:HTC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCA40432D1050
Company Profile
HTC Purenergy Inc is engaged in development, aggregation, and commercialization of proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery. The company provides services to two industries Industrial and Energy services and Clean Energy Technologies. It operates through two segments HTC CO2 Systems that provides products and services to energy technologies and CO2 Systems; and Maxx that manufactures, sells and distributes services, relating to oil and gas equipment supply and service, as well as fertilizer and grain handling solutions. It derives key revenue from the Maxx segment. Maxx provides consulting and logistical support for its subsidiary operations and others.HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery. The company provides services to two industries Industrial and Energy services and Clean Energy Technologies.