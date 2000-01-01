Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Ltd (SEHK:587)

  • Market CapHKD3.814bn
  • SymbolSEHK:587
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4638Y1008

Company Profile

Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Ltd functions in the healthcare sector. Its business is to manufacture and sell pharmaceutical products primarily in China.

