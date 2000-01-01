Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1347)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1347

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1347

  • Market CapHKD23.266bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1347
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000218211

Company Profile

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited is a semiconductor manufacturing company. It mainly develops 200mm pure wafer, which is used in various applications such as e-non-volatile memory (eNVM) and power discrete.

Latest 1347 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .