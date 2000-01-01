Hua Yin International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:989)
APAC company
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:989
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - Development
- Currency
- ISINBMG4141P1178
Company Profile
Hua Yin International Holdings Ltd, formerly Ground International Development Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Property development and management and Property investment. It generates maximum revenue from the Property development and management segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China. The company earns revenue from Sale of properties, Rental income, and Property management service income.Ground International Development Ltd is engaged in the sale of headphones, mobile phones, telecommunications equipment and other products and provision for telecommunications call center services. It is also engaged in property development and investment.