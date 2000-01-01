Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3638)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3638

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3638

  • Market CapHKD1.864bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3638
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4644E1061

Company Profile

Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and sales of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) modules, USB flash drives and other data memory products.

Latest 3638 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .