Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Ltd is engaged in production and sales of flavors and fragrances in China. The company researches and develops, produces, sells flavors and fragrances, aroma raw materials, reconstituted tobacco leaves, and tobacco new materials. Its segments are Flavours and fragrances, Tobacco raw materials, aroma raw materials and Innovative tobacco products segment. The company earns the majority of its revenue from research and development, production and sale of flavors products mainly from China.