Huadi International Group Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HUDI)

North American company
Market Info - HUDI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HUDI

  • Market Cap$94.220m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HUDI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4645E1052

Company Profile

Huadi International Group Co Ltd is a manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products. Its products are used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, automobile and naval architecture among other industries.

