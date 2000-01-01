Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:816)
- Market CapHKD13.032bn
- SymbolSEHK:816
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- ISINCNE100001F60
Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd is engaged in the development, management and operation of hydropower projects and coal fired power plants in Fujian province and wind power, solar energy and other clean energy projects in China.