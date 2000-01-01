Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:816)

APAC company
Market Info - 816

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 816

  • Market CapHKD13.032bn
  • SymbolSEHK:816
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001F60

Company Profile

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd is engaged in the development, management and operation of hydropower projects and coal fired power plants in Fujian province and wind power, solar energy and other clean energy projects in China.

