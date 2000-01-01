Huadian Power International Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:1071)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD39.114bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1071
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000003D8

Company Profile

Huadian Power International Corp Ltd along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the construction and operation of power plants, including large-scale efficient coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

