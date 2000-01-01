Huadian Power International Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:1071)
- Market CapHKD39.114bn
- SymbolSEHK:1071
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- ISINCNE1000003D8
Company Profile
Huadian Power International Corp Ltd along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the construction and operation of power plants, including large-scale efficient coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.