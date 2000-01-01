Huajin International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2738)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD1.362bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2738
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG464211062

Huajin International Holdings Ltd is a cold-rolled carbon steel processor that is engaged in providing cold-rolled carbon steel strips, sheets and welded steel tubes customized to the specification of its customers.

