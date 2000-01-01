Huajun International Group Ltd (SEHK:377)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 377

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 377

  • Market CapHKD738.520m
  • SymbolSEHK:377
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG4643D1175

Company Profile

Huajun Holdings Ltd is mainly involved in the trading, logistics and supply chain business. It also provides printing, property development and financial services.

Latest 377 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .