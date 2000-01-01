Huami Corp ADR rep 4 shs A (NYSE:HMI)

North American company
Market Info - HMI

Company Info - HMI

  • Market Cap$795.560m
  • SymbolNYSE:HMI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINUS44331K1034

Company Profile

Huami Corp is a biometric and activity data-driven company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling smart wearable devices in the People's Republic of China. The company produces its product under the brand name Amazfit.

