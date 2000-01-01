Huan Yue Interactive Holdings Ltd (SEHK:505)
- Market CapHKD453.450m
- SymbolSEHK:505
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- ISINKYG4644C1006
Huan Yue Interactive Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high precision copper plates and strips,trading of raw materials, and provision of processing services. It is also engaged in publishing and operation of online games.