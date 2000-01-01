Huaneng Power International Inc ADR repr Class N (NYSE:HNP)

Market Info - HNP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HNP

  • Market Cap$5.196bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HNP
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4433041005

Company Profile

As one of China’s largest independent power producers, Huaneng Power International develops, constructs, and operates power plants in 26 Chinese provinces, as well as a wholly owned power company in Singapore. Total attributable installed generation capacity in 2018 was 94 gigawatts. Approximately 84% of Huaneng's installed capacity runs on thermal coal, with the remainder running on hydro, wind, and natural gas. The Chinese government owns approximately 45% of shares outstanding.Huaneng Power International Inc is an independent power producer. The company is engaged in developing, constructing, operating and managing power plants throughout China.

