Huaneng Power International Inc ADR repr Class N (NYSE:HNP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HNP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HNP
- Market Cap$5.196bn
- SymbolNYSE:HNP
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINUS4433041005
Company Profile
As one of China’s largest independent power producers, Huaneng Power International develops, constructs, and operates power plants in 26 Chinese provinces, as well as a wholly owned power company in Singapore. Total attributable installed generation capacity in 2018 was 94 gigawatts. Approximately 84% of Huaneng's installed capacity runs on thermal coal, with the remainder running on hydro, wind, and natural gas. The Chinese government owns approximately 45% of shares outstanding.Huaneng Power International Inc is an independent power producer. The company is engaged in developing, constructing, operating and managing power plants throughout China.