Company Profile

As one of China’s largest independent power producers, Huaneng Power International develops, constructs, and operates power plants in 26 Chinese provinces, as well as a wholly owned power company in Singapore. Total attributable installed generation capacity in 2018 was 94 gigawatts. Approximately 84% of Huaneng's installed capacity runs on thermal coal, with the remainder running on hydro, wind, and natural gas. The Chinese government owns approximately 45% of shares outstanding.Huaneng Power International Inc is an independent power producer. The company is engaged in developing, constructing, operating and managing power plants throughout China.