Huaneng Power International Inc ADR repr Class N (SGX:K3FD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - K3FD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - K3FD
- Market Cap$9.168bn
- SymbolSGX:K3FD
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINUS4433041005
Company Profile
Huaneng Power International Inc is an independent power producer. The company is engaged in developing, constructing, operating and managing power plants throughout China.