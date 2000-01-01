Huaneng Power International Inc Class H (SEHK:902)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 902

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 902

  • Market CapHKD62.635bn
  • SymbolSEHK:902
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000006Z4

Company Profile

Huaneng Power International Inc is an independent power producer. The company is engaged in developing, constructing, operating and managing power plants throughout China.

Latest 902 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .