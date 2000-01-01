Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:958)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 958

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 958

  • Market CapHKD32.122bn
  • SymbolSEHK:958
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000WS1

Company Profile

Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd operates as a renewable energy company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in wind power and solar power generation and sale in the People's Republic of China.

Latest 958 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .