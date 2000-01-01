Huanxi Media Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1003)
Company Profile
Huanxi Media Group Ltd is a media company in China focused on the investment and production of films, drama series, and the operation of a subscription-based online video platform. The company is an investment holding and film investment company. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in media and entertainment related businesses. It's one reportable segment is the investment in film and TV program rights. Huanxi has geographic operations in both China and Hong Kong.Huanxi Media Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in film rights investment and provision of advertising agency services. It is also engaged in providing property agency and related services in Hong Kong and China.