Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd (SEHK:993)

APAC company
Market Info - 993

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 993

  • Market CapHKD749.990m
  • SymbolSEHK:993
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG4643L1019

Company Profile

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd is engaged in broking and dealing of securities, and provides futures & options contracts, margin financing, advisory on corporate finance and asset management services.

