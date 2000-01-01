Huarong Investment Stock Corp Ltd (SEHK:2277)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2277
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2277
- Market CapHKD481.240m
- SymbolSEHK:2277
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG4642V1005
Company Profile
Huarong Investment Stock Corp Ltd, formerly Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Ltd is engaged in the foundation and substructure construction business including ELS works, pile caps construction & substructure construction for property projects.