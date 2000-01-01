Huatai Securities Co Ltd GDR - Reg S (LSE:HTSC)
- Market Cap$23.565bn
- SymbolLSE:HTSC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS44331T1043
Huatai Securities Co Ltd provides financial services across Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its services include brokerage and wealth management, investment banking, asset management, investment and trading, overseas business and others.